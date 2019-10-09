Late-Day China Trade Headline Spoils Low-Volume Stock Market Party

Today's liftathon in stocks bought to you by the word "partial" (as in "China is amenable to a partial trade deal" which is entirely not news at all) and the number 2829 (the S&P 500 100-day moving average) because that means "all is well"...

Trade deal odds had lifted...

Source: Bloomberg

And the S&P 500 levitated back to its 100DMA...

But a late-day headline that Beijing has lower expectations of progress - due to the goodwill damage from US blacklisting 28 tech firms:

1544ET GOODWILL DAMAGED BY THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE'S BLACKLISTING OF 28 CHINESE COMPANIES THIS WEEK-CHINESE OFFICIALS 1545ET BEIJING HAS LOWERED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROGRESS FROM U.S. TRADE NEGOTIATIONS THIS WEEK-CHINESE OFFICIALS BRIEFED ON TALKS

Sparked a dump in stocks...

NOTE - the headline timing was extremely odd as it hit right as the S&P hit its 100DMA...

But, despite gains today, US majors remain red on the week...

Volume overall was notably weak - around 30% below average...

Source: Bloomberg

While credit markets are not in panic mode yet, leveraged loan markets are starting to crack...

Source: Bloomberg

Another day, another $30bn of liquidity rolled with The Fed...

Source: Bloomberg

Treasury yields were all higher across the curve (parallel rise of around 5bps) before the late-day headline (note the selling every day that hits around the EU close)

Source: Bloomberg

The Dollar managed gains on the day, following the same overnight weakness, European/US strength pattern...

Source: Bloomberg

Cryptos rallied on the day with ETH leading today and XRP up most on the week...

Source: Bloomberg

Commodities were unusually quiet today (apart from oil)...

Source: Bloomberg

Gold spiked to $1518 on the Minutes...

Oil spiked overnight on trade hopes and again on inventories, only to be dumped

Finally, the median stock is trading at a key trendline level...

And don't forget, it's all about fun-durr-mentals...

Source: Bloomberg

Is it time for another quant-quake?

Source: Bloomberg