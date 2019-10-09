Late-Day China Trade Headline Spoils Low-Volume Stock Market Party

Today's liftathon in stocks bought to you by the word "partial" (as in "China is amenable to a partial trade deal" which is entirely not news at all) and the number 2829 (the S&P 500 100-day moving average) because that means "all is well"...
Trade deal odds had lifted...
Source: Bloomberg
And the S&P 500 levitated back to its 100DMA...
But a late-day headline that Beijing has lower expectations of progress - due to the goodwill damage from US blacklisting 28 tech firms:
1544ET GOODWILL DAMAGED BY THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE'S BLACKLISTING OF 28 CHINESE COMPANIES THIS WEEK-CHINESE OFFICIALS
1545ET BEIJING HAS LOWERED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROGRESS FROM U.S. TRADE NEGOTIATIONS THIS WEEK-CHINESE OFFICIALS BRIEFED ON TALKS
Sparked a dump in stocks...
NOTE - the headline timing was extremely odd as it hit right as the S&P hit its 100DMA...
But, despite gains today, US majors remain red on the week...
Volume overall was notably weak - around 30% below average...
Source: Bloomberg
While credit markets are not in panic mode yet, leveraged loan markets are starting to crack...
Source: Bloomberg
Another day, another $30bn of liquidity rolled with The Fed...
Source: Bloomberg
Treasury yields were all higher across the curve (parallel rise of around 5bps) before the late-day headline (note the selling every day that hits around the EU close)
Source: Bloomberg
The Dollar managed gains on the day, following the same overnight weakness, European/US strength pattern...
Source: Bloomberg
Cryptos rallied on the day with ETH leading today and XRP up most on the week...
Source: Bloomberg
Commodities were unusually quiet today (apart from oil)...
Source: Bloomberg
Gold spiked to $1518 on the Minutes...
Oil spiked overnight on trade hopes and again on inventories, only to be dumped
Finally, the median stock is trading at a key trendline level...
And don't forget, it's all about fun-durr-mentals...
Source: Bloomberg
Is it time for another quant-quake?
Source: Bloomberg