Lawsuit Claims Subway's "100% Tuna" Actually Contains Chicken, Pork And Cattle DNA

A new lawsuit against casual dining chain Subway is alleging that chicken, pork and cattle were all found in the company's tuna, which is advertised as "100% Tuna".

A proposed class action was filed this week by Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin, who claims that lab testing confirms the findings, Reuters reported.

Subway has responded that the lawsuit is "reckless and improper", that the plaintiffs have "filed three meritless complaints, changing their story each time," and that its tuna is "high-quality, wild-caught, 100% tuna".

The restaurant chain says its tuna is "regulated strictly" in the U.S.

Since the initial complaint, Subway has hit back by running TV ads and launching a website dedicated to getting the message out that its tuna is, in fact, 100% tuna.

The plaintiff's original complaint claimed that the company's tuna salads, sandwiches and wraps were "bereft" of tuna and the amended complaint claims that the products are "not 100% sustainably caught skipjack and yellowfin tuna," Reuters wrote.

The second complaint was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar, but he gave the plaintiffs a chance to amend their claims.

The latest version of the complaint is reliant on the testing of a marine biologist, who looked at 20 tuna samples from 20 different Subway restaurants.

19 of those samples allegedly had "no detectable tuna DNA sequences," while all of the samples contained chicken DNA, the report says. 11 of the samples contained pork DNA and 7 contained cattle DNA, the report says.

Amin, who has religious restrictions limiting meat that she can eat, claims she ordered Subway's "100% Tuna" more than 100 times in the six years between 2013 and 2019.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.