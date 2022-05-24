14 Students, One Teacher Killed After Texas Elementary School Shooting; Gunman Dead

Update: According to an update from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the death count has jumped dramatically, with no less than fifteen people killed at the shooting at Robb elementary school, were 14 students and one teacher killed. The shooter identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, has also been killed.

JUST IN: Gov. Greg Abbott gives an update on the school shooting in Uvalde. INFO: https://t.co/rhVwftZh2Y pic.twitter.com/4JSRU5FQlR — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) May 24, 2022

Horrible news: Fifteen have died in a shooting at Robb elementary school, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who said there are 14 students and one teacher killed. The shooter is dead. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 24, 2022

Earlier:

Multiple people are dead, including several children, after an "active shooter" incident at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, law enforcement sources told ABC News. The suspected shooter has died on the scene.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said on Facebook shortly before 3 p.m. local time that two individuals had died after the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. Additionally, 13 students were being treated in the hospital's emergency department in the wake of the incident, the hospital said. ABC reports that the shooting suspect has also been killed.

BREAKING: At least 2 children dead, 13 injured in elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. @AAronKatersky has the latest information: https://t.co/D891ryhplk pic.twitter.com/TAJXyWe7Qi — ABC News (@ABC) May 24, 2022

Two patients were transferred to San Antonio for treatment, while a third was pending transfer, the hospital said. A 45-year-old was also hospitalized after getting grazed by a bullet, the hospital said.

University Health in San Antonio said it had two patients from the shooting incident -- a child and an adult. The hospital said the adult -- a 66-year-old woman -- is in critical condition. It did not have an update yet on the condition of the child.

A school official initially clarified to ABC News that the shooting took place off campus, and that Robb Elementary School was under lockdown.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin did not confirm casualties, but told ABC News in a text message that "this is a very bad situation." He said the office is trying to contact parents before releasing any information.

Earlier, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said a shooter was located at Robb Elementary School and asked people to stay away from the area.

"There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary," the school district said on Twitter. "Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared."

There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.



The rest of the district is under a Secure Status. — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022

The school informed parents shortly after 2 p.m. local time that students had been transported to the Sgt. Willie Deleon Civic Center, the reunification site, and could be picked up.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office and San Antonio Police Department are sending aid. The Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives also said it is assisting in the investigation of a school shooting.