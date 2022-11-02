Philadelphia "Shakes The Earth", Registers On Local Seismograph, During Yesterday's World Series Win

Just how loud was Philadelphia last night during the World Series' Game 3? The city registered on a local seismograph, an instrument usually used to measure the ground shaking from Earthquakes.

Justin Berk of Just In Weather reported that the crowd of more than 45,000 at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night got loud enough to literally shake the Earth.

Phillies fans had lots to cheer about throughout the night, as their home team smacked five separate home runs and won the game by a score of 7-0, putting them ahead in the series over the Houston Astros, 2-0.

The Penn State University Brandywine seismograph station registered the city "physically shaking" from Bryce Harper and Alex Bohm's home runs early in the game.

On Harper's Home Run, the announcer calling the game literally said "lightning strikes" for the Philadelphia Phillies. In a video replay of the shot, all 45,000+ attendees at Citizens Bank Park can be seen cheering, jumping up and down and waving their rally towels.

"Citizens Bank Park is as loud as its ever been," Philadelphia SportsRadio WIP wrote after Alec Bohm's home run.

The weather report going into Wednesday night's game reflected the readings: "If lightning strikes again, it will be from the ground up," the site said.