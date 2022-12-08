Loudoun County School Board Fires Superintendent Over What Grand Jury Says Is 'Stunning Lack Of Openness'

Authored by Darlene McCormick Sanchez via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Loudoun County School Board members voted to fire embattled superintendent Scott Ziegler after a special grand jury report said he lied about a rape committed by a transgender student.

Loudoun County resident and parent Scott Smith speaks to the Loudoun County School Board members in Ashburn, Va., on Sept. 13, 2022. (Terri Wu/The Epoch Times)

The board voted unanimously on Dec. 6 to fire Ziegler without cause, the Virginia school district’s spokesman, Wayde Byard, told The Epoch Times.

The move came after a special grand jury in Loudoun County released a 91-page report on Dec. 5 condemning Ziegler and other school officials for displaying a “stunning lack of openness” about the incidents.

The grand jury, made up of randomly selected Loudoun County residents, said Ziegler lied when he said there were no records of assault occurring in school bathrooms.

Former Loudoun County school superintendent Scott Ziegler attends a school board meeting in Ashburg, Va., on June 22, 2021. (LCPS/Screenshot via The Epoch Times)

ABC7News reported on Dec. 7 that Ziegler will receive 12 months of severance pay per his contract. Byard did not confirm to The Epoch Times whether a severance package had been promised.

The Virginia school district made national headlines last year after a father accused the district at a board meeting of covering up his 15-year-old daughter’s rape by a skirt-wearing biological boy.

While he was speaking, the man was tackled by police, knocked to the ground, dragged out, and charged with disorderly conduct.

After the incident, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked the state’s attorney general, Jason Miyares, to conduct a full investigation into the school district following accusations a transgender student sexually assaulted two different girls.

The 15-year-old victim’s family and officials said a “gender-fluid” boy sexually assaulted her on May 28, 2021 at Stone Bridge High School in the girls’ restroom.

Five months later, the same transgender student was accused of assaulting a second female student on Oct. 6, 2021, at Broad Run High School, after the district transferred him there.

In that incident, the transgender student was accused of forcing a female student into an empty classroom, holding her against her will, and touching her inappropriately.

In October of 2021, a Virginia judge found the transgender student guilty of sexual assault charges involving the 15-year-old.

The following month, the transgender student pleaded no contest to sexual battery in the second incident. He was sentenced to probation at a residential treatment facility until his 18th birthday in June 2024.

Community members attend a meeting of the Loudoun County School Board meeting in Loudoun County, Va., on June 22, 2021. (Terri Wu/The Epoch Times)

As part of the sentence, he was ordered to register as a sex offender, but a judge reversed that decision.

In their report, the special grand jury said Ziegler denied the first sexual assault during a school board meeting in June 2021.

At the meeting, according to the report, a board member asked Ziegler, “Do we have assaults in our bathrooms or in our locker rooms, regularly? I would hope not but I’d like clarification.”

The superintendent responded that there were no records of assault occurring in the school bathrooms, the report said.

Another witness testified the superintendent’s statement was a “bald-faced lie.” In response to that testimony, the grand jury wrote in the report, “We agree.”

The report also noted that Stone Bridge High School principal Tim Flynn failed to mention the first sexual assault in an email to the school community on the day it happened. Ziegler signed off on the email, the report indicated.

Ziegler said at the time he misunderstood the question from the board member.

A bathroom is set aside for transgender students at the University of California Irvine, in Irvine, Calif., on Sept. 25, 2020. (John Fredricks/The Epoch Times)

He said that he had interpreted the question to be about whether the school had records of assaults happening in restrooms involving transgender and gender-fluid students, according to the report.

The report said there were several “decision points” for senior school administrators—up to and including the superintendent—to be “transparent” and step in and alter the sequence of events leading up to the second sexual assault on Oct. 6.

“They failed at every juncture,” the report said.