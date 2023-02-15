print-icon
Lufthansa Grounds All Flights After Severed Broadband Cable

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023 - 12:01 PM

Germany's flagship airline carrier Lufthansa grounded all flights Wednesday because of a severed broadband cable, according to Bloomberg.

A Lufthansa spokesman said the airline's ground systems, including the check-in operations, were affected. Initially, multiple news outlets said German authorities were investigating whether the IT failure was due to a cyberattack. 

But moments ago, Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter, said construction workers in the Frankfurt region cut a Deutsche Telekom broadband cable and caused the widespread IT failure. 

"Our technicians are working flat out to fix the issue," Peter Kespohl, a spokesman for Deutsche Telekom, said. He outlined there is no timeline for how long the repairs would take. 

Lufthansa's airlines include Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Swiss. It also operates low-cost carrier Eurowings as well as other smaller regional airlines. 

Some passengers tweeted videos and photos of them being stranded at German airports. Instead of using computers, passengers had to check in using pen and paper. The airline also was unable to process their luggage digitally. 

That construction worker is probably going to get fired. 

