Lululemon Founder's $60 Million Mansion Defaced After Putting Up Signs Supporting Conservative Politics

The founder of Lululemon had his house defaced after putting up a political sign taking a shot at David Eby, premier of the province he lives in, British Columbia.

Eby is in the midst of a tight race with what Bloomberg is calling a "resurgent Conservative Party", with the news outlet detailing how Chip Wilson's $60 million becahfront mansion became covered in graffiti after posting the political sign.

The sign read: “Eby will tell you the Conservatives are ‘Far Right’ but neglects saying that the NDP is ‘Communist.’”

The Bloomberg article reports that on the same day the graffiti went up, saying "selfish billionaire lives here", it was washed off and another political sign was put in its place. The second sign read: “Voters seem to forget when Eby ‘gives’ us money, it is the Voters’ money he has already taken.”

“I don’t disagree with him when he calls David Eby a communist," responded BC Conservative Leader John Rustad.

Eby, the local legislator for Wilson’s neighborhood, stated last week that the government raised taxes on Wilson and the wealthiest 2% of British Columbians to fund health care and social services, according to Bloomberg.

He remarked: “I know when you are so rich that the Red Hot Chili Peppers play your birthday party, it’s possible to lose perspective.”

Wilson’s representative didn’t comment, but Wilson has previously cited Ayn Rand’s *Atlas Shrugged* as the second-most influential book in his life. His property is valued at C$81.8 million ($60.1 million), making it the most expensive home in BC, according to provincial tax data, Bloomberg writes.