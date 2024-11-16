MAGA Hats Top Amazon Best Sellers List 

The latest data from Amazon reveals that 'Make America Great Again' baseball caps are among the hottest and best-selling new releases in the e-commerce giant's 'Sports-Specific Clothing' section. This follows President-elect Donald Trump's historic victory last week and suggests that previously closet supporters are now showing their support very overtly.

MAGA hats ranked number 2, 3, 14, 25, and 31 on the hottest new releases in the Sports-Specific Clothing section.

More specifically, in the 'Baseball' subsection of the Sports-Specific Clothing section, nearly every best-selling hat was MAGA-related.

There are identical trends in the 'Golf' subsection.

MAGA hats even reigned supreme among customers in the Women's Golf subsection.

The takeaway here is that Trump's victory, driven by his broad support across all races, sexes, social classes, and ethnicities—essentially everyday Americans who reject the so-called 'woke mind virus'—reflects a major political realignment and ushers in a new era in American politics, in which folks are openly expressing their love for patriotism, traditionalism, and displeasement of Marxism.