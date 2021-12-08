Man Arrested For Setting Fire To Christmas Tree Outside Fox News Headquarters

Quick, somebody check Chris Cuomo's alibi!

In the latest act of aggravated vandalism to make headlines in the Big Apple, the New York Post reports that a man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to the Christmas tree standing outside the News Corp building in midtown Manhattan. The tree, which is notable for being situated outside Fox News' midtown studio (which is inside the building, downstairs from other Rupert Murdoch-controlled media properties like the NY Post and the Wall Street Journal), attracts crowds of holiday gawkers every year since it's located just around the corner from the 30 Rock Christmas Tree.

The seasonal display was set ablaze some time after midnight. The flames quickly consumed the tree, and also damaged three other nearby trees decorated with Christmas lights.

NYPD closed off the surrounding streets while the FDNY tried to put out the blaze.

Video of the blaze was shared on social media by local TV news stations which covered the fire.

ABC 7 NY reported that the suspect in custody was an adult male from Brooklyn. They added that the tree has likely been damaged beyond repair.

But Fox News said in a statement on the "tree lighting" that it would recreate the Christmas tree as soon as possible, even as some liberals took to Twitter to gloat.

Found the photo I’m using for my Christmas cards! pic.twitter.com/mqbA2Q44bV — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, CNN's Brian Stelter managed to score a scoop. As CNN's ratings sink, is Stelter angling for a job at Fox News?

Ainsley Earhardt on Fox this morning: "Someone did this to spoil our Christmas, but that's not going to happen. This Scrooge is not going to get away with it." https://t.co/rU23kdE17d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 8, 2021

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott: "We will not let this deliberate and brazen act of cowardice deter us. We are in the process of rebuilding and installing a new tree as a message that there can be peace, light and joy even during a dark moment like this." https://t.co/LE1CuUbPm2 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 8, 2021

Fox News didn't share its timeline for when it expects the rebuilt tree to debut.