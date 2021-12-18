Man Thrown Off United Flight After Using Red Thong As A Mask

A Cape Coral man has been banned from flying by United Airlines after using a red thong as a mask.

Passenger Adam Jenne was flying from Fort Lauderdale to Washington D.C. but was escorted off of his flight before it took off. He was officially asked to leave the flight for "failing to comply with the federal mask mandate".

Jenne wasn't shy about his reasoning for using the thong as his mask. “I think the best way to illustrate absurdity is with absurdity,” he said, according to NBC 2.

He also had no problem admitting that this wasn't his first time using the thong as his mask.

He told NBC: “Every single flight has been met with different reactions from the flight crew. Some with a wild appreciation, others confrontational.”

But for every flight in the past, Jenne has made it to his final destination, the report says. This time, he wound up in the custody of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

“Eventually, they called TSA and airport security. I ended up staying at the gate for about 45 minutes,” he said. He also said others then followed his lead, taking off their masks and walking off the plane in protest.

“I think it’s a testament to passengers having had enough, citizens having had enough. This is just nonsense,” he continued. “My intention was not to ruin anybody else’s day.”

United Airlines stated: “The customer clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions on the air.”

Jenne concluded: “It’s all nonsense. COVID doesn’t know that we’re at cruising altitude. It’s stupid. The whole thing is theater. Hopefully, Spirit Airlines has a better sense of humor tomorrow."