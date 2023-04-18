Manhattan Parking Garage Collapses, Kills One

Late Tuesday afternoon, shortly after markets closed, a parking garage in Lower Manhattan collapsed, resulting in the death of one person and five others injured, reported FDNY.

Footage posted on Twitter shows the twisted wreckage of steel and concrete resulting from the collapse of the second floor of the four-story parking garage at 57 Ann Street. Although the building remains standing, the entire structure is at risk of crumbling.

Garage collapse in the Financial District in downtown NYC. 🙏 Praying that the garage workers made it out. pic.twitter.com/5CyBa1VcfB — Erasmo Guerra (@erasmoguerra) April 18, 2023

There is video footage from inside the building during the collapse.

🚨#UPDATE: The incident was caught on footage from a vehicle parked inside the garage after there was reports of an explosion and collapse in a parking garage at Ann St and William St in Manhattan. Multiple people reportedly trapped possibly feared dead. Some buildings near the… pic.twitter.com/Y5G0n0FgKR — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 18, 2023

According to the FDNY, six workers were in the building during the collapse, and all have been located. Of the six, one individual was killed, four were hospitalized and are in stable condition, and the other worker refused medical attention.

FDNY officials provide an update on a parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan https://t.co/nTinhAuMZy — FDNY (@FDNY) April 18, 2023

FDNY's robo-dog surveyed the incident area.

The FDNY’s robot dog is a Dalmatian - it’s checking the parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan pic.twitter.com/OeHuAyvm9t — LilEsBella 💅🏽 (@LilEsBella) April 18, 2023

The cause of the building collapse was not yet known.