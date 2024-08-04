Mapping The Number Of US Billionaires In Each State

The U.S. has the most billionaires in the world by a wide margin, more than twice the number of the next-highest country in the world - China. But where do they all live?

Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao maps the number of billionaires in each state, as of 2023, with data sourced from Forbes, accessed via World Population Review.

Ranked: U.S. States By Billionaire Residents

There are 760 billionaires in the U.S., of which 472 (62%) live in just four states: California, New York, Florida, and Texas.

California and New York are the only states with 100+ billionaires. In fact, they also have more billionaires than every other country in the world, except for China.

Rank State Billionaires 1 California 186 2 New York 135 3 Florida 78 4 Texas 73 5 Illinois 23 6 Massachusetts 22 7 Georgia 18 8 Pennsylvania 18 9 Nevada 17 10 Connecticut 13 11 Washington 13 12 Colorado 12 13 Washington D.C.* 11 14 Maryland 11 15 Tennessee 11 16 Arizona 11 17 Michigan 11 18 Oklahoma 8 19 Wisconsin 7 20 Missouri 7 21 Virginia 7 22 Ohio 7 23 Wyoming 6 24 Arkansas 6 25 Utah 6 26 North Carolina 6 27 New Jersey 5 28 Montana 4 29 Minnesota 4 30 Nebraska 3 31 Oregon 3 32 Indiana 3 33 Hawaii 2 34 Mississippi 2 35 Kansas 2 36 South Dakota 1 37 Rhode Island 1 38 Maine 1 39 Idaho 1 40 Iowa 1 41 Kentucky 1 42 Louisiana 1 43 South Carolina 1 44 Alabama 1 N/A Total 760

Fourteen states, led by the aforementioned Florida and Texas, have double-digit billionaire populations. Washington D.C.’s billionaire population is also in the double-digits (11) and because of its size, has the most billionaires per capita.

As of 2023, seven states (Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia) have zero billionaires.

Alabama didn’t have a billionaire until last year when Great Southern Wood founder and CEO James Rane became one. The company is one of the largest in the world for manufacturing pressure-treated wood.

Billionaires are also on the move recently. America’s richest person, Elon Musk (worth $260 billion) lives in Texas, after bidding goodbye to the California in 2020. This year, Jeff Bezos moved to Miami after three decades in Washington, a relocation that could save him $600 million in taxes.