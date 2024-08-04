print-icon
Mapping The Number Of US Billionaires In Each State

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Aug 04, 2024 - 02:45 AM

The U.S. has the most billionaires in the world by a wide margin, more than twice the number of the next-highest country in the world - China. But where do they all live?

Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao maps the number of billionaires in each state, as of 2023, with data sourced from Forbes, accessed via World Population Review.

Ranked: U.S. States By Billionaire Residents

There are 760 billionaires in the U.S., of which 472 (62%) live in just four states: California, New York, Florida, and Texas.

California and New York are the only states with 100+ billionaires. In fact, they also have more billionaires than every other country in the world, except for China.

RankStateBillionaires
1California186
2New York135
3Florida78
4Texas73
5Illinois23
6Massachusetts22
7Georgia18
8Pennsylvania18
9Nevada17
10Connecticut13
11Washington13
12Colorado12
13Washington D.C.*11
14Maryland11
15Tennessee11
16Arizona11
17Michigan11
18Oklahoma8
19Wisconsin7
20Missouri7
21Virginia7
22Ohio7
23Wyoming6
24Arkansas6
25Utah6
26North Carolina6
27New Jersey5
28Montana4
29Minnesota4
30Nebraska3
31Oregon3
32Indiana3
33Hawaii2
34Mississippi2
35Kansas2
36South Dakota1
37Rhode Island1
38Maine1
39Idaho1
40Iowa1
41Kentucky1
42Louisiana1
43South Carolina1
44Alabama1
N/ATotal760

Fourteen states, led by the aforementioned Florida and Texas, have double-digit billionaire populations. Washington D.C.’s billionaire population is also in the double-digits (11) and because of its size, has the most billionaires per capita.

As of 2023, seven states (Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia) have zero billionaires.

Alabama didn’t have a billionaire until last year when Great Southern Wood founder and CEO James Rane became one. The company is one of the largest in the world for manufacturing pressure-treated wood.

Billionaires are also on the move recently. America’s richest person, Elon Musk (worth $260 billion) lives in Texas, after bidding goodbye to the California in 2020. This year, Jeff Bezos moved to Miami after three decades in Washington, a relocation that could save him $600 million in taxes.

