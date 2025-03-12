Markets Need A Benign Inflation Print For Relief

By Michael Msika and Jan-Patrick Barnert, Bloomberg markets live reporters and strategists

Markets are facing an episode of de-risking that started in the US and is now feeding into Europe. While an improving geopolitical landscape is helping lift sentiment, investors are worried about growth and will be looking for more relief in economic data.

Ukraine accepted a US proposal for a 30-day truce with Russia, but the focus is also still on tariffs. The trade war escalated overnight after President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports took effect, prompting a response from the European Union.