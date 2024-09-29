Massive Fire Engulfs Atlanta-Area Chemical Plant, Evacuations Underway

A massive fire broke out at a chemical plant in Conyers, Georgia, prompting local area evacuations and road closures. Footage of the blaze shared on X might remind some of the train derailment fire in East Palestine, Ohio, early last year.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said the fire occurred at BioLab, a chemical plant that makes specialty pool and spa care products. They told residents near the plant to stay indoors and keep windows closed to minimize exposure to harmful chemicals, adding, "Safety measures are in place to protect the public."

Earlier, officials said the sprinkler system malfunctioned, and water came in contact with a reactive chemical, sparking the fire. Shortly after, officials called for evacuations of residential homes around the facility.

However, officials did not mention what chemicals were burning. EPA staff have been sent to the town for air sampling.

Given BioLab's product line, as shown on its website, there's reason to suspect the plumes of dark smoke are toxic.

Local media outlet Channel 2′s Michele Newell reported that white smoke was visible from the plant, turning black and then orange.

Here's the dramatic footage uploaded to X:

Fire at Rockdale County biolab happening now 😳 pic.twitter.com/mG4mHJz1lD — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) September 29, 2024

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: A massive fire at BioLab in Conyers, Georgia is covering sky with smoke. I-20 is being blocked off as residents told to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/3S27RKl22q — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 29, 2024

Thanks for the cancer Bio Lab pic.twitter.com/bQJY1jydY7 — Burnt Toast (@Jacob_Andrew_88) September 29, 2024

This if from the fire at BioLab in Conyers GA. They have us sheltering in place with our doors, windows closed and air conditioning units turned off. We need more information about what kind of chemicals we are being exposed too. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/KKC8ia6CZe — Imtroby (@imtroby) September 29, 2024

The view of the Bio Lab fire in Conyers from our back porch in North Rockdale County. pic.twitter.com/qoczQfB3Th — Jay Jones (@dockjones) September 29, 2024

Another?

Yet ANOTHER fire at the Bio Lab chemical plant in Conyers GA pic.twitter.com/fe8l30AwQ1 — ChuckD (@ChuckD_MSB) September 29, 2024

Wow.