Massive Fire Rips Through NYPD Auto Yard

Social media is a buzz with footage of a massive fire at a waterfront warehouse used by the New York City Police Department.

Local news FOX 5 New York said the Erie Basin Auto Pound warehouse is located in Brooklyn. The NYPD said a vehicle caught fire and spread throughout the facility.

First responders arrived at the auto pound around 1030 ET. The fire is still raging two hours later. There are more than 140 firefighters at the scene.

Here's footage of the fire uploaded on Twitter:

🚨#BREAKING: Massive Fire breaks out at a NYPD Evidence Control & Impound warehouse



📌#Brooklyn l #NewYork



Currently Multiple Emergencies Crews are Responding to a Massive three alarm Fire at the NYPD Evidence Control & Impound warehouse with thick black smoke seen miles away pic.twitter.com/LLyCa8i2Fm — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 13, 2022

The fire is visible from Manhattan. And large enough to be detected by Doppler radar.

🚨#UPDATE: The massive Three alarm NYPD warehouse fire smoke can been seen all the way from the Manhattan skyline which is approximately 7 miles away from the location and currently showing up on Doppler radar pic.twitter.com/bXXwcdKt85 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 13, 2022

Other footage.

someone blew up the #NYPD evidence facility while I was studying for my evidence exam #redhook #fire #brooklyn pic.twitter.com/VGwOn3BCYN — Ben Vanden Heuvel (@BenVandenHeuve6) December 13, 2022

Massive fire breaks out at NYPD impound, evidence warehouse in Brooklyn https://t.co/KwS9qjm8jg pic.twitter.com/ZPnMpCiqkR — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) December 13, 2022

the NYPD’s evidence building is on fire, typical NYC activities pic.twitter.com/NMq7A2hXm5 — ☃️ super festive em (@e_munson) December 13, 2022

ATF has arrived

ATF NY is on scene in support of our partners @FDNY in response to the three-alarm fire in Red Hook section of Brooklyn, NY. Please direct all media inquiries to @FDNY https://t.co/BOyRnxobaN pic.twitter.com/FwTV6K18We — ATF New York (@ATFNewYork) December 13, 2022

There's still no word on what type of car started the fire.