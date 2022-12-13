print-icon
print-icon

Massive Fire Rips Through NYPD Auto Yard

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022 - 05:40 PM

Social media is a buzz with footage of a massive fire at a waterfront warehouse used by the New York City Police Department. 

Local news FOX 5 New York said the Erie Basin Auto Pound warehouse is located in Brooklyn. The NYPD said a vehicle caught fire and spread throughout the facility. 

First responders arrived at the auto pound around 1030 ET. The fire is still raging two hours later. There are more than 140 firefighters at the scene. 

Here's footage of the fire uploaded on Twitter:

The fire is visible from Manhattan. And large enough to be detected by Doppler radar. 

Other footage. 

ATF has arrived 

There's still no word on what type of car started the fire.  

0
Loading...