Mayhem Unfolds In Oakland As Soros-Backed DA Fails To Enforce Law And Order

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a violent and chaotic "sideshow" that ended up with a mob torching a car and someone plowing another vehicle into it.

A video posted on Twitter shows the scary scene unfolding late Friday night near the intersection of Oak Street and 10th near the Oakland Museum of California.

Wild Video from Oakland California sideshow street Takeover last night



(@ppv_tahoe) Video footage was filmed on the 100 block of 10th street overnight.#oakland #sideshow #california

📸 _okpatrick pic.twitter.com/Nc6laXxTEB — PPV-TAHOE - News Journalist (@ppv_tahoe) May 6, 2023

In a series of tweets, journalist Michael Shellenberger said the proliferation of dangerous sideshows results from "a progressive D.A. who has stopped enforcing many laws."

Oakland voters felt law enforcement was too strict and so last fall elected a progressive D.A. who has stopped enforcing many laws. The result is lawlessness, “sideshows,” and assaults carried out with impunity. pic.twitter.com/xf6xWc6EPD — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) May 6, 2023

Shellenberger said police are powerless to stop "criminal sideshows because @MayorShengThao & DA Pamela Price refuse to prosecute "nonviolent crimes"".

In this video you can see Oakland police casually filming the mayhem, which went on for hours. They aren’t to blame. Police are helpless to stop the criminal sideshows because @MayorShengThao & DA Pamela Price refuse to prosecute “nonviolent crimes”pic.twitter.com/iPu9zhD0IY — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) May 6, 2023

He pointed out District Attorney Pamela Price is Soros-backed.

“So far, the Soros PAC has spent more than $559,000 to help [Oakland DA] Price” who “said she was drawn into the race by what she sees as the ‘absolutely outrageous’ over-prosecution of young blacks” pic.twitter.com/FmvuxkMPFw — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) May 6, 2023

Another sideshow was down the street from Mark Zuckerberg's mansion in San Fransico.

This sideshow occurred a few blocks from where Mark Zuckerberg lives in SFpic.twitter.com/Z68xazMGjg — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) May 6, 2023

Lawlessness is spreading like cancer throughout the progressive-run Bay Area.

Here’s another one, also from last night, in a different Oakland neighborhood @MayorShengThao pic.twitter.com/xc8l1Lkfd3 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) May 6, 2023

These shocking scenes stem from progressive city leadership's inability to maintain law and order. Similar occurrences have recently been observed in cities like Baltimore and Chicago, where groups of young people wreak havoc on city streets. As they say... stay out of the cities.