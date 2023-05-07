print-icon
Mayhem Unfolds In Oakland As Soros-Backed DA Fails To Enforce Law And Order

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Sunday, May 07, 2023 - 10:00 PM

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a violent and chaotic "sideshow" that ended up with a mob torching a car and someone plowing another vehicle into it. 

A video posted on Twitter shows the scary scene unfolding late Friday night near the intersection of Oak Street and 10th near the Oakland Museum of California. 

In a series of tweets, journalist Michael Shellenberger said the proliferation of dangerous sideshows results from "a progressive D.A. who has stopped enforcing many laws." 

Shellenberger said police are powerless to stop "criminal sideshows because @MayorShengThao & DA Pamela Price refuse to prosecute "nonviolent crimes"". 

He pointed out District Attorney Pamela Price is Soros-backed. 

Another sideshow was down the street from Mark Zuckerberg's mansion in San Fransico. 

Lawlessness is spreading like cancer throughout the progressive-run Bay Area. 

These shocking scenes stem from progressive city leadership's inability to maintain law and order. Similar occurrences have recently been observed in cities like Baltimore and Chicago, where groups of young people wreak havoc on city streets. As they say... stay out of the cities.

