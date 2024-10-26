McDonald's announced Friday that it has "indefinitely" halted onion sourcing from Taylor Farms' Colorado plant as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigate a severe E. coli outbreak. The outbreak has already sickened at least 75 people and resulted in one death.

"While McDonald's removed all slivered onions produced from this facility as of October 22, 2024, due to broad concern and our unwavering commitment to food safety we have made the decision to stop sourcing onions from Taylor Farms' Colorado Springs facility indefinitely," MCD wrote in a statement.

A spokesman for MCD told CBS News that about 1 million Quarter Pounders were sold nationwide during the E. coli outbreak. The majority of illnesses occurred in the western half of the country.

Here are states with cases:

Colorado

Iowa

Kansas

Michigan

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

Oregon

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Bloomberg published a visual showing the outbreak.

Source: Bloomberg

MCD spokesman noted that burgers are cooked at 175 degrees - the level needed to kill E. coli bacteria. However, he said the diced onions are raw, adding, "If that is the source, it will be the first time onions have been a carrier for this strain of E. coli."

In markets, MCD shares in New York slid on the week, down 7.5%, the worst five-day stretch since March 2020.

In addition to MCD, food supplier US Foods issued a recall to thousands of restaurants that it supplied Taylor Farms' onions. Yum! Brands restaurants—such as Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC—also removed fresh onions from their menus in response to the E. coli outbreak.

No evidence has emerged identifying the source of the E. coli outbreak at Taylor Farms. However, there's a huge need to scrutinize the influx of unvetted migrant workers employed by mega-farms and the processed foods industrial complex.