Melania Trump Is Hopping On The NFT Train

Melania Trump is hopping on the non-fungible token train.

While former President Trump has been working on his forthcoming Trump Media SPAC, the former first lady hasn't been slacking on her own business ventures.

She has launched an NFT titled "Melania's Vision", CNN reported yesterday. It's the first piece of digital art to be sold on her platform, which is being powered by Parler, the report says.

The former first lady commented: "I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative."

She continued: "Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community."

Some of the proceeds of the sale will "assist children aging out of the foster care system by way of economic empowerment and with expanded access to resources needed to excel in the fields of computer science and technology," the report says.

The NFT is a "watercolor" by Marc-Antoine Coulon that includes a recording of Trump. The art will cost about $150 and will be available for purchase until December 31, 2022.