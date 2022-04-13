Meta Paid $26.8 Million For Mark Zuckerberg's Security In 2021

Mark Zuckerberg's security is soon going to have its own line item in the company's financial statements. That's because it cost Meta nearly $27 million last year just to keep the company's founder and CEO safe, according to a new report from Protocol.

$26.8 million was spent on Zuckerberg, including on protecting the CEO's family and houses. The figure includes $10 million that was spent for his personal security allowance and $1.6 million that was spent for his private jet.

Zuck's tab for security this year was about 6% higher from 2020, when the company spent $23.4 million on the CEO. We guess now, the company doesn't only have to protect him in the real world, but in the metaverse too?

Zuckerberg is "synonymous" with the company, Meta wrote in its filing, marking its reasoning for spending so much on his well being. The filing called him one of the "most recognized" executives in the world and said that "any negative sentiment regarding the company goes back to him".

The filing also cited Meta's "continued exposure to global media, legislative and regulatory attention."

Starting next year, the company will also be paying for a private jet that is owned by Zuckerberg, the report says.

"For travel by Mr. Zuckerberg on the aircraft owned by Mr. Zuckerberg, we pay an amount commensurate with market rates," the filing said.