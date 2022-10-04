Micron To Spend Up To $100 Billion To Build New Plants In Upstate New York

It isn't just Intel scrambling for real estate in the U.S. to build chip plants...

It was reported this week that Micron will be spending up to $100 billion building what is being called a "mega-complex" of chip plants in the northern suburbs of Syracuse, New York. It would mark the single largest investment in New York state's history, a report from Syracuse.com says.

The company is expected to unveil details about the project this week. It is expected to create up to 9,000 jobs over the next 20 years, according to U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

It'll also bring 50,000 supply chain and construction jobs to the area, the report says.

Proving that liberal politicians do support capitalism and billion dollar companies when it fits their narrative of job creation, Schumer commented: “This is incredible and transformative news for Central New York and for the entire U.S. economy. It’s going to make Central New York one of the centers of high-end chip manufacturing, not just in the United States but in the world.”

Speaking about Micron's CEO, Schumer said: “He was very eager for the U.S. to pass the Chips Act. And every time we spoke, I told him: I want you to look at Central New York.”

Schumer has said he would do "anything he could" to help the company gain access to Federal incentives.

The company is planning to open four separate semiconductor fabrication plants at the site, which is 1,300 acres. The first project alone - a $20 billion "mega-fab" - is expected to employ 3,000 people. Site prep starts next year and construction is supposed to start in 2024.

The company has its sights set on building a 7.2 million square foot complex with clean room facilities that would be "about the size of 40 football fields". Micron is claiming that local employees will be paid an average salary of $100,000 per year.

Hocul commened: “It’s stunning in its scale. The impact is going to be felt for generations. The numbers are staggering. As the first Upstate governor in 100 years, I’ve seen the rise, I’ve seen the fall. Now I’ve been around long enough to see Upstate rise again, and this is going to be the catalyst.” She says that "the state expects to collect almost $600 million per year in additional tax revenue" from the project.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon commented on the efforts to get the deal done: “We had at least a weekly meeting. We basically lived together the last 90 days. It was the greatest site-attraction team ever assembled.”