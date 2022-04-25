Over $13 Million In 'Bored Ape' NFTs Stolen By Hackers

Millions in 'Bored Ape' NFTs were stolen after hackers breached the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT project, then advertised a fake distribution of NFTs known as an 'airdrop' - which tricked users into clicking a malicious link that gave control over their wallets to the hackers, according to CoinDesk.

"There is no mint going on today. It looks like BAYC Instagram was hacked. Do not mint anything, click links or link your wallet to anything," the NFT project tweeted.

🚨There is no mint going on today. It looks like BAYC Instagram was hacked. Do not mint anything, click links, or link your wallet to anything. — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) April 25, 2022

The stolen NFTs include several pieces from Yuga Labs, the firm behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

According to CoinDesk, the value 54 of the NFTs scammed (24 Bored Apes and 30 Mutant Apes) is around $13.7 million.

"The hacker posted a fraudulent link to a copycat of the Bored Ape Yacht Club website, where a safeTransferFrom attack asked users to connect their MetaMask to the scammer's wallet in order to participate in a fake Airdrop," said a spokesperson. "At 9:53am ET, we alerted our community, removed all links to Instagram from our platforms and attempted to recover the hacked Instagram account."

The company added that it's investigating how the account was compromised.