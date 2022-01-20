Model XXX: Tesla Driver Caught Watching Porn In UK Traffic

Giving a whole new definition to the idea of "hands free" driving, one Tesla driver was caught watching porn on the touchscreen of his Model X during a traffic jam in the U.K.

The driver was "caught red handed with X-rated content on the touch screen of his £75,000 electric vehicle," the Daily Mail reported this week.

His on-dash display was reportedly littered with pictures of naked women, according to the report.

A father of one who was behind the man in traffic told the Daily Mail he was "shocked", and stated: "I didn't mind being stuck in a bit of slow traffic this morning for once, the sights were marvelous."

He said he could see the content through the back window of the Model X.

"Just when you thought you had seen it all," he said.

Another driver joked: "Oh no. He's got a crack in his screen."

"Always wondered why you need such a big screen," a third driver added.

In the U.S., display screens in Teslas are incapable of playing video while the owner is still driving. Obviously, that isn't the case in the U.K., the report noted.