Money-Market Fund Assets Hit Another New Record High as Domestic Bank Depos Surge To Pre-SVB Levels

Amid all the volatility of the last few weeks in stocks, money markets have seen a constant inflow of funds (six straight weeks) with the last week adding $23.4BN to total MM fund AUM to a new record high of $6.324TN...

That is $188BN of inflow in six weeks - the biggest since the turn of the year seasonal flows.

At the same time, US banks saw almost $53BN of deposit inflows in the week-ending 09/04, pushing total (seasonally-adjusted) deposits to their highest since before the SVB collapse...

On a non-seasonally-adjusted basis, US bank deposits soared $118BN last week - also back to its highest sine SVB...

Excluding foreign deposits, domestic bank deposits soared on both an SA (+$60BN) and NSA (+$137BN) basis...

...back above pre-SVB crisis levels...

After last week's crash, domestic bank loan volumes rebounded modestly....

Finally, while US bank reserves at The fed have been trending lower, US equity market cap has stalled (at record highs)...

Which is more likely? A collapse back to reality for stocks (hard landing) or a huge sudden surge in reserves at The Fed?