Money-Market Fund Assets & Small Bank Deposits Surge To Record Highs... As Stocks Soar

For the third week in a row (and 9th week in the last 10), money-market funds saw inflows (+$11.3BN), pushing total AUM to a new record high ($6.474TN), even as stocks surged to new record highs...

Source: Bloomberg

...and also for the third week in a row, US banks saw total bank deposits (seasonally adjusted) rise (by $53.2BN), well above pre-SVB levels...

On a non-seasonally-adjusted basis, deposits soared by a huge $123.9BN to the highest since Jan 2023 (before the SVB crisis)...

Perhaps even more stunning, excluding foreign deposits, domestic US banks saw a massive $99.2BN deposit inflow (SA) in the week-ending Oct 2nd - the biggest weekly deposits inflow since May 2021. On an NSA basis, domestic deposits rose $178BN...

Large banks saw $55.5BN of inflows (SA) and/or $123.3BN inflows (NSA). Small banks saw $43.7BN of deposits inflows and/or $54.7BN inflows (NSA). This is a new record high for Small Bank deposits...

On the other side of the ledger, large banks saw loan volumes shrink by $1.9BN while small banks saw loan volumes rise by $4.3BN...

At the same time, banks are unwinding (can't roll because the facility is closed) their loans from The Fed's bank bailout facility...

Bank reserves at The Fed ticked up modestly last week but remain drastically decoupled from their historically tight relationship with US equity market capitalization...

Finally, as we detailed here, below the surface of soaring bank stocks, something serious is going on in the financial system plumbing.