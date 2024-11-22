Money-Market Fund Assets Tumble Most In 5 Months After Trump Win; Loan Volumes Surge

Money market funds saw the largest net outflow since June last week (-$22.2BN) as stocks soared after Trump's election win...

Source: Bloomberg

On the bank deposit side of the cash conundrum, total deposits fell for the second week in a row (though a very small $3.5BN SA)...

Source: Bloomberg

However, on a non-seasonally-adjusted basis, total deposits surged almost $60BN...

Source: Bloomberg

The banks continue to unwind their Fed Bank Bailout positions, with that facility down to just $21BN now...

Source: Bloomberg

Excluding foreign deposits, the picture for US banks was just as mixed with deposits up $46.8BN NSA and down $5.7BN SA...

Source: Bloomberg

On the other side of the ledger, loan volumes shot up last week (after a big decline the prior week). The post-Trump elation prompted loans to rise at the fastest pace since March 2023...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, bank reserves at The Fed are on the rise again...

Source: Bloomberg

But to fill that gap with stocks will take a tsunami...