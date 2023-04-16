More Than 20 Shot At Alabama Party

A mass shooting Saturday night in Dadeville, Alabama, has left at least one person dead and 20 people injured, according to reports.

News outlet WRBL said the shooting occurred at a Sweet-16 Birthday party in downtown Dadeville around 10:30 ET.

🚨#BREAKING: A deadly mass shooting has occurred at a teenager's birthday party



📌#Dadeville | #Alabama



Currently, there is a large police presence at the site of a tragic mass shooting that took place during a teenager's birthday celebration in Dadeville, Alabama. Local… pic.twitter.com/tSEwjkLY3S — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 16, 2023

"We are told the majority of those injured are teenagers. That information has not been confirmed by law enforcement. We do not know if a person(s) of interest or suspect(s) is in custody. We cannot confirm how many have died at this hour," the media outlet said.

BREAKING NEWS: There were 2 Mass Shootings last night and another double-shooting at a college in Pennsylvania. When will this stop? Details:.



1) A shooting at a Sweet-16 birthday celebration in downtown Dadeville, Alabama, left over 20 people injured, and 6 dead, mostly… pic.twitter.com/Vaz8NPLKRS — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 16, 2023

The Tallapoosa County Coroner told ABC 33/40's Valerie Bell, "There are fatalities," but did specify how many were killed.

The Tallapoosa County Coroner confirms there are fatalities, after an incident in Dadeville early this morning. At this time it is unclear how many.



Nothing else has been confirmed right now, but we are working to get more information, as this situation is developing. @abc3340 — Valerie Bell (@vbell_reports) April 16, 2023

WRBL spoke with investigators who said a dispute may have led to the shooting. They noted multiple law enforcement agencies, including ALEA's State Bureau of Investigation, Dadeville Police, and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office, have responded to the crime scene.

No information about a suspect has been made public by the officials.

*Developing...