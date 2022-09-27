Morning Wood: ARK Launches Venture Fund To Invest In Private Companies

With her flagship ARK Innovation Fund in the toilet for 2022, Cathie Wood has decided to move to the more opaque world of venture capital. Because, after all, if you mark your own book on your investments, it's far easier to outperform!

It was announced this week that Wood would be launching the ARK Venture Fund, which "intends to invest in early- to late-stage private companies" as well as publicly traded companies, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The best part? Everyday mom and pop investors can get in the action for a minimum initial investment of just $500 using FinTech platform Titan.

Maximilian Friedrich, a member of the ARK Venture Investment Committee, told the Journal: “We think retail investors should have the right to participate in the value creation of the most exciting and successful technology companies on the planet, even if they’re private.”

He continued: “That is a value add that sets us apart from traditional venture capitalists, which often do not have a broad reach and audience with retail investors.”

The ARK Venture Fund (XARKX) is launching today, which invests 70% in private cos and 30% in public. It is an interval fund which only allows redemptions quarterly. Minimum inv is $500. Mgmt fee is 2.75%, net exp ratio is 4.22%. pic.twitter.com/622RMh79HF — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 27, 2022

The fund is also going to be available to registered investment advisers, family offices, high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors, he told WSJ. The fund is targeting 70% private companies and 30% public companies, which should help it avoid the instant humiliation of daily updated returns should the market tank further.

Often times private company investments are only marked once per quarter, or sometimes only when a new financing round takes place, as opposed to investments in public companies which reprice every trading day.

Joe Percoco, co-founder and co-chief executive of Titan, commented: “Not only is the Ark team via Titan able to provide retail access to venture, we’re doing it at a time where arguably the Ark team can go strike favorable deals from an investment standpoint.”

Skeptics of Wood have already made some astute points regarding her timing and selection of fund - namely that Wood has just recently said that public markets were cheaper than private ones:

Shameless “levered up to buy my firm back at peak AUM” Cathie Wood raising a venture fund with a $500 minimum (yes 500 dollars), after spending months telling people that the public markets are way cheaper than private markets (and also blowing up her funds but whatevah). pic.twitter.com/g0EmcBt4wn — Keubiko🇺🇦 (@Keubiko) September 27, 2022

Meanwhile, who do we give our $500 too? Are we rich yet?