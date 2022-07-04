"Mass Chaos": Five Dead After Gunman Opens Fire At Chicago Suburb 4th Of July Parade

Update (1341ET): Five people were dead and 16 others wounded when a gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade that kicked off Monday afternoon in Highland Park, a city in the southeastern part of Lake County, Illinois, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Highland Park Police Department said the shooter is still on the loose. They urged people to seek shelter.

BREAKING: Police have issued the following description of a shooter who is wearing an army-style yellow backpack.



The shooter opened fire on the crowd from the rooftop of a nearby building, killing at least 4 people at the Illinois Highland Park 4th of July Parade. pic.twitter.com/M2QUhkf9Ky — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) July 4, 2022

Highland Park resident, Miles Zaremski, said: "I heard 20 to 25 shots, which were in rapid succession. So it couldn't have been just a handgun or a shotgun."

Zaremski said he saw "people in that area that got shot," including "a woman covered with blood . . . She did not survive."

Highland Park Shooting:

- At least 5 dead, 16 injured, following mass shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois

- Suspect is at large

- Authorities have secured a perimeter around Downtown Highland Parkpic.twitter.com/f52pnNHnjo — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 4, 2022

Debbie Glickman, another resident, told Associated Press she was on a parade float when she turned around and saw people running away from the area.

"People started saying, 'There's a shooter, there's a shooter, there a shooter,'" Glickman said. "So we just ran. We just ran. It's like mass chaos down there."

* * *

A Chicago suburb canceled what was left of its 4th of July celebration after gunfire erupted during a parade in the affluent neighborhood of Highland Park, according to NBC5 Chicago.

The Chicago Sun Times reports that multiple people were shot.

A Sun-Times reporter saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies. Other people, running, were visibly bloodied. Police told people: “Everybody disburse, please. It is not safe to be here.”

Blood pooled at Port Clinton Square in Highland Park. Lynn Sweet/ Sun-Times

Cops are still going to the scene pic.twitter.com/gL3Gjhil7V — eNreeKaii (@Ri_Kayyy) July 4, 2022

#BREAKING: Multiple fatalities reported following reports of an active shooter during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.



Reports that the suspect is barricaded inside of a Sunset Foods grocery with hostages.



pic.twitter.com/HWIl6G7DFk https://t.co/tODYGnZ2G2 — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) July 4, 2022

"STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work," posted the sheriff on social media, while Illinois state police called the situation "active."

Witnesses say the shooter was on the roof of Uncle Dan’s and fired into parade. 5 or 6 shots, then a pause, then 5 or 6 more shots. The shooter is still at large and North Shore residents are being asked to stay inside. #highlandpark @WGNNews — Dan Ponce (@DanPonceTV) July 4, 2022

More via the Sun Times:

Several witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired. One witness said he counted more than 20 shots.

Miles Zaremski, a Highland Park resident, told the Sun-Times: “I heard 20 to 25 shots, which were in rapid succession. So it couldn’t have been just a handgun or a shotgun.” Zaremski said that after the shots at Central Avenue around Second Avenue in downtown Highland Park, he saw “people in that area that got shot,” including “a woman covered with blood . . . She did not survive.” ... Police were patrolling the area with rifles, apparently looking for whoever fired the shots. Adrienne Drell, a former Sun-Times reporter, said she was sitting on a curb along Central Avenue watching the parade when she saw members of the Highland Park High School marching band start to run. “Go to Sunset,” Drell said she heard the students shout, directing people to nearby Sunset Food. A man picked her up off the curb and urged her to get out, Drell said.

"The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade," tweeted the police. "The public is advised to avoid the area of Central Ave and 2nd St. in Highland Park."

Shotting in highland park 4th of July parade. pic.twitter.com/oCfhzfKRZj — Hugo Aguilar (@Hugo_Aguilar6) July 4, 2022

The city of Highland Park also cautioned people to avoid the area, writing on Facebook: "Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available."