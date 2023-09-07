Murder & Drug Chaos Forces Lockdown Of Entire Texas Prison System

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) declared a statewide lockdown of all its correctional facilities on Wednesday morning, citing increased contraband-related incidents and drug-related inmate homicides.

TDCJ said most inmate-on-inmate homicides "are tied back to illegal drugs ... and over the last five years, the volume of illegal narcotics entering the system has substantially increased."

In response to the drug and murder epidemic in Texas jails, TDCJ is implementing the following strategies to restore order:

Systemwide Lockdown: Each facility will limit the movement of inmates and their contact with those outside the prison. Inmates and staff will undergo intensified searches to intercept and confiscate contraband.

Digital Mail: TDCJ is completing the rollout of the digital mail program. Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in paper soaked in K2 or methamphetamines coming into our facilities. The digital mail program will halt this contraband being sent through traditional mail. Effective September 6, 2023, all inmate mail should be addressed and sent to the Digital Mail Center. All mail received this week will be delivered to the digital mail processing center. More information about this program can be found here: TDCJ News - TDCJ Digital Mail Rollout.

Increased K9 Searches and Other Technology: To assist in contraband detection and outside funding related to contraband, TDCJ will be deploying additional resources. Specialized search teams and narcotic dogs will be deployed to units and staff will be subject to enhanced search procedures.

Comprehensive Searches: All persons entering our facilities at all locations will undergo comprehensive searches.

"Due to the fact staff will be concentrating on these search efforts, visitation will be canceled until further notice. Inmates will still have access to the phone system and tablets," TDCJ said.

Once the drug searches are over, normal operations will resume at correction facilities. No timeframe has been given.