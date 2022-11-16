Musk To Employees: Commit To "Hardcore" Twitter Vision Or Take 3 Months Severance And Leave

The changing of the guard at Twitter is officially complete.

For snowflake employees at the company that weren't ready to grasp that fact, Elon Musk likely made it abundantly clear this week when he released an ultimatum to employees, demanding they commit to a new "hardcore" version of Twitter or leave the company with severance pay, WaPo reported.

“If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below,” an email to employees said. Employees were also made to "sign a pledge" to stay on and work for the company, the report says.

The pledge was to be signed by 5PM eastern on Thursday, or else employees would be terminated and receive 3 months of severance pay.

Twitter “will need to be extremely hardcore," Musk said in his email, adding: “This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

The ultimatum is expected to lead to more attrition at the company, WaPo reported. “Those writing great code will constitute the majority of our team and have the greatest sway,” Musk had said about the new era he is ushering in.

The notice comes just days after Musk demanded a return to the office for all employees. Last Wednesday evening, Musk sent out his first email to employees about "difficult times ahead" and the end of remote working unless he approved it, according to Bloomberg. The new rules were enacted immediately, requiring employees to be in the office for at least 40 hours per week.

Musk's leadership is now in its third week. On week one, he fired half the workforce, or about 3,700 jobs, to drive down costs following his $44 billion acquisition. The billionaire has launched an $8 subscription for Twitter Blue and attached user verification to it to drive higher revenues. He told employees his goal is for subscriptions to make up at least half of Twitter's revenue.