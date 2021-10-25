Musk Tops $250 Billion Net Worth After TSLA Rockets Past FB As 5th Biggest US Stock

With Facebook suffering from a PR crisis (as whistleblowers expose the reality that conservative commentators have been called conspiracy theorists about for months), Tesla is rocketing to record highs on a slew of positive headlines (and upgrades).

This relative move has pushed Tesla above Facebook as the 5th largest US company in the S&P 500...(note that this is not the first time TSLA has been larger than FB)

And that leaves Elon Musk dominating Amazon's Jeff Bezos as the world's richest man, becoming the first to top the stunning $250 billion net worth level...

We are sure Liz Warren et al. will have something to say about that!!