Must Watch: Tucker Carlson Exposes Biden DOJ Targeting Of Political Dissidents

Tucker Carlson has done it again.

On Thursday night, the Fox News host laid bare the Biden administration's escalating war against political enemies.

"Here's a list of the things they've done, because no one has assembled them," said Carlson.

First on the list is Douglass Mackey - who was arrested for allegedly creating memes aimed at trolling Hillary Clinton voters by convincing them they could cast their ballots by phone.

Next, Tucker notes the FBI raid on the homes of two men who lawfully organized a permitted January 6th political rally.

Tucker continues, reminding us of the time the feds seized Rudy Giuliani's attorney-client privileged records, as well as the arrest of InfoWars journalist Owen Shroyer for telling the J6 crowd that they were marching against the 2020 "stolen election" - which Carlson notes is protected free speech.

He then notes the raid of Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe and associates over how they obtained Ashley Biden's "inappropriate showers with Joe" diary.

The list goes on and on, with Carlson noting the DOJ's double standards and gestapo tactics against political opponents.

Watch:

(h/t The Last Refuge)