Nancy Pelosi's Husband 'Violently Assaulted' In SF Home Invasion

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was violently assaulted after someone broke into their San Francisco home overnight.

"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," reads a statement on the Speaker's website from spokesman Drew Hammill.

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time."

The left, of course, has already started blaming Republicans for the home invasion in [checks notes] crime-ridden San Francisco.

It's always the Pharisees who most loudly wear their godliness who project their vile and violent lies and fantasies onto the rest of us.



We know who are the truly virtuous.



And who are anything but. https://t.co/dmMOhDgYmn — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) October 28, 2022

This is extremely irresponsible of you. You have no clue what the motivation of the attacker was. Crime is through the roof in San Francisco just like it is in all Democrat run cities. Do I need to remind you how Rand Paul was beaten? How Steve Scalise was shot? I can keep going. https://t.co/iKArG9Nqtq — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 28, 2022

Or, maybe it was linked to Nancy Pelosi's high-profile visit to Taiwan, widely considered a provocation?

This isn't the first time the Pelosis have come under attack in San Francisco. In 2021, vandals spray painted their house and left a severed pig's head in front of their garage.

Meanwhile, this just hasn't been Paul Pelosi's year - having been busted for a DUI (for which he avoided jail time). He's also been on a bit of a cold streak investment-wise, coinciding with national attention on the Pelosis' years-long hot streak.

Would Paul have been safer if he'd gone to jail for that DUI?

Paul Pelosi was too drunk to even walk. He could’ve seriously hurt someone. Here’s his DUI video. pic.twitter.com/G1XaD8LkEY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 23, 2022

The Pelosis are 'requesting privacy' at this time.