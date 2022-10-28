print-icon
print-icon

Nancy Pelosi's Husband 'Violently Assaulted' In SF Home Invasion

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Oct 28, 2022 - 12:56 PM

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was violently assaulted after someone broke into their San Francisco home overnight.

"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," reads a statement on the Speaker's website from spokesman Drew Hammill.

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time."

The left, of course, has already started blaming Republicans for the home invasion in [checks notes] crime-ridden San Francisco.

Or, maybe it was linked to Nancy Pelosi's high-profile visit to Taiwan, widely considered a provocation?

This isn't the first time the Pelosis have come under attack in San Francisco. In 2021, vandals spray painted their house and left a severed pig's head in front of their garage.

Meanwhile, this just hasn't been Paul Pelosi's year - having been busted for a DUI (for which he avoided jail time). He's also been on a bit of a cold streak investment-wise, coinciding with national attention on the Pelosis' years-long hot streak.

Would Paul have been safer if he'd gone to jail for that DUI?

The Pelosis are 'requesting privacy' at this time.

0