print-icon
print-icon

Millions Of Canadians Can't Use Debit Cards Due To "Nationwide Internet Outage"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Jul 08, 2022 - 06:24 PM

Canada's Rogers Communications Inc. reported widespread network outages on Friday morning, affecting financial institutions, government agencies, law enforcement, businesses, and wireless phone and home internet customers

"We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible," Toronto-based Rogers tweeted. 

Customers were extremely angry with Rogers, responding to the tweet by saying:

"$400/mth for services I can't even f**king use. This company is and will always be a f**king joke," one person said

Another said: "for my American followers: Canada has only two companies with telecom infrastructure in the entire country and one of them is currently suffering a complete nationwide outage." 

WSJ reports Rogers' customers first reported outages around 0400 ET. Police in Ottawa and Toronto warned residents of connection issues with the 9-1-1 emergency hotline.

"The outage, which appears bigger than the one last year that largely affected consumers, comes as Rogers is attempting to take over rival Shaw Communications," Reuters notes. 

There were also significant issues with Interac, a Canadian e-transfer service, which tweeted around 1035ET about "nationwide Rogers outages," impacting debit-card transactions online and at checkout counters

"This is impacting INTERAC Debit and INTERAC eTransfer. INTERAC Debit is currently unavailable online and at checkout," Interac tweeted. 

The Canadian interbank network also said: "INTERAC e-Transfer services are unavailable at most financial institutions, impacting the ability to send and receive payments. We are waiting for updates from Rogers on their resolution."

A spokeswoman for Royal Bank of Canada told WSJ the widespread internet outage is affecting some of its lender's services across the country. 

NetBlocks' real-time data confirmed a "major internet courage" across Canada where "national connectivity down to 75% of ordinary levels" this morning.

Another internet tacking website shows a significant loss in online traffic beginning in the early morning hours

Here's what people are saying on Twitter about the widespread outage:

There's still no word on what caused the massive outage. 

0