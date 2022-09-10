Navy Denies FOIA Request To Publish Secret UFO Videos, Due To "National Security'" Risk

The US Navy published three videos revealing unidentified flying objects (UFOs) — or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) — in 2020. Those stunning videos shot by Navy pilots showed high-tech aircraft maneuvering at incredible speeds that would make supersonic fifth-generation fighters look slow. The service squashed any hope for additional releases of UAP videos because it would "harm national security."

In response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed by the government transparency site The Black Vault, the Navy denied the further release of UAP videos.

"The release of this information will harm national security as it may provide adversaries valuable information regarding Department of Defense/Navy operations, vulnerabilities, and/or capabilities. "While three UAP videos were released in the past, the facts specific to those three videos are unique in that those videos were initially released via unofficial channels before official release ... those events were discussed extensively in the public domain; in fact, major news outlets conducted specials on these events. Given the amount of information in the public domain regarding these encounters, it was possible to release the files without further damage to national security," Gregory Cason, deputy director of the Navy's FOIA office, wrote in a response letter.

It appears the Navy made no attempts to conceal the existence of other UAP videos. Hence the FOIA request denial.

In May, the Department of Defense (DoD) held the first hearing on UAPs since the 1960s. The hearing discussed the government's database of at least 144 UAP sightings since 2004.

So it appears the US government doesn't want potential adversaries to know precisely what their Navy pilots have seen or understand, and for science fiction fans and simple human curiosity about UAPs, well, the official release of additional UAP videos appears over for now. What a total buzzkill.

Here's a copy of The Black Vault's FOIA denial from the Navy.