Netflix Crashed After 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Release

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Jul 01, 2022 - 04:45 PM

Shortly after streaming giant Netflix released the final two episodes of "Stranger Things 4" early Friday morning, users reported very strange disruptions with the streaming platform. 

Downdetector.com reported a significant spike in user complaints about outages on Netflix around 0245 ET when Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 went live. Complaints about errors with Netflix topped 14,000 at 0300 ET and appeared to have only been a 30-minute disruption. 

Google Search trends show an influx of people across the US searching "Stranger Things release" around 2345 ET Thursday. Searches for "Netflix down" also coincide with Downdetector's surge around ET 0300 ET Friday. 

What appears to have happened is a flood of people rushed onto Netflix simultaneously and caused network issues, though none of that has been confirmed by the company. 

Stranger Things fans took to social media to voice their despair about disruptions with the streaming platform. 

The only thing upside down this morning was Stranger Things fans. 

