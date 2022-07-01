Netflix Crashed After 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Release

Shortly after streaming giant Netflix released the final two episodes of "Stranger Things 4" early Friday morning, users reported very strange disruptions with the streaming platform.

🤘LET THE SHOW BEGIN. VOL 2 IS NOW STREAMING 🤘 pic.twitter.com/QDO89bnNay — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 1, 2022

Downdetector.com reported a significant spike in user complaints about outages on Netflix around 0245 ET when Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 went live. Complaints about errors with Netflix topped 14,000 at 0300 ET and appeared to have only been a 30-minute disruption.

Google Search trends show an influx of people across the US searching "Stranger Things release" around 2345 ET Thursday. Searches for "Netflix down" also coincide with Downdetector's surge around ET 0300 ET Friday.

What appears to have happened is a flood of people rushed onto Netflix simultaneously and caused network issues, though none of that has been confirmed by the company.

Stranger Things fans took to social media to voice their despair about disruptions with the streaming platform.

i think netflix is down 💀 everyone and their moms probably crashed it trying to watch stranger things vol 2 — megan nguyễn (@megancnguyen) July 1, 2022

Stay up all night to watch stranger things finale and Netflix crashed. I feel like such a loser rn — The Rat King (@rzg3_) July 1, 2022

stranger things season 4 volume 2 took down netflix pic.twitter.com/F6h1oD45wV — rahul (@rahulvaidun) July 1, 2022

I did not just count down the seconds like it’s New Years for Netflix to crash #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/uP6Vylac6p — idk (@squidwardsprof1) July 1, 2022

The only thing upside down this morning was Stranger Things fans.