Netflix Craters On Subscribers Miss, Catastrophic Guidance

Recent earnings reports from streaming giant Netflix have been a mixed bag: the stock tumbled one year ago when the company reported a huge miss in both EPS and new subs, which at 2.2 million was tied for the worst quarter in the past five years, while also reporting a worse than expected outlook for the current quarter. This reversed four quarters ago when Netflix reported a blowout subscriber beat and projected it would soon be cash flow positive, sending its stock soaring to an all time high - if only briefly before again reversing and then tumbling three quarters ago when Netflix again disappointed when it reported a huge subscriber miss and giving dismal guidance, leading to the second quarter when Netflix slumped again after the company missed estimates and guided lower. This again reversed last quarter when Netflix soared after it blew away expectations and guided to a whopper Q4.

Which brings us to today, when the stocks has tumbled back to the middle of its range for much of the past two years, with investors on edge to find out not whether the company would confirm its impressive guidance. Said otherwise, how many new subscribers did Netflix add in the third quarter? That number, for the company which ended the third quarter with more than 213 million subs, will sway how the company’s stock moves in after-hours trading. In other wrods, will Netflix’s “monster quarter for content” translate into outsize subscriber gains? That’s the question Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall asked in a research note Wednesday. New films, such as “Red Notice” and “Don’t Look Up,” and the limited series “Squid Game” were the most-watched in Netflix history.

Well, the answer in a word is no, because despite bearing modestly on revenue and EPS, NFLX missed on Q4 streaming adds, but more importantly, its Q1 subs forecast was an absolute disaster, and at just 2.50 million it was nearly 4 million below the street's estimate of 6.26 million.

Here is what NFLX just reported for Q4.

EPS $1.33, beating est. 81c

Rev. $7.71B, matching est. $7.71B

Operating margin 8.2% vs. 14.4% y/y, beating the estimate 6.96%

Operating income $631.8 million, down 34% y/y, but also beating the estimate $559.0 million

Negative free cash flow $569 million vs. negative $284.0 million y/y, missing the estimate of negative $516.8 million

So far so good, or at least not terrible.

But this is where the wheels comes off, because while the company had previously forecast 8.5 million Q4 paid subs, it achieved just 8.28 million (which still was just above the Wall Street estimate of 8.13 million), down 2.7% Y/Y...

This is how the company explained this miss:

We slightly over-forecasted paid net adds in Q4 (8.3m actual compared to the 8.5m paid net adds in both the year ago quarter and our beginning of quarter projection). For the full year 2021, paid net adds totaled 18m vs 37m in 2020. Our service continues to grow globally, with more than 90% of our paid net adds in 2021 coming from outside the UCAN region.

The Q4 subscriber miss was broken down as follows:

UCAN streaming paid net change +1.19 million, +38% y/y, missing the estimate +596,839

EMEA streaming paid net change +3.54 million, -21% y/y, beating the estimate +3.45 million

LATAM streaming paid net change +970,000, -20% y/y, missing the estimate +1.23 million

APAC streaming paid net change +2.58 million, +30% y/y, missing the estimate +2.91 million

But the real gut punch was the company's Q1 2022 guidance, where the company not only saw revenue of $7.9 billion, far below the $8.12 billion estimate, and EPS of 2.86 which was also below consensus of $3.37, but the worst of all is that the company now expects just 2.50 million streaming paid subs this quarter, some two-thirds below the consensus of 6.26 million, bringing the company's total subs to just over 224 million. This would be the worst start to a year since at least 2017!

And visually:

In an ominous twist, instead of focusing on the potential market share, Netflix was surprisingly honest when addressing the competitive landscape saying that "consumers have always had many choices when it comes to their entertainment time - competition that has only intensified over the last 24 months as entertainment companies all around the world develop their own streaming offering." And then there's this: "While this added competition may be affecting our marginal growth some, we continue to grow in every country and region in which these new streaming alternatives have launched." At this point the narrative fell back to the familiar "growth" chatter: "This reinforces our view that the greatest opportunity in entertainment is the transition from linear to streaming and that with under 10% of total TV screen time in the US, our biggest market, Netflix has tremendous room for growth if we can continue to improve our service."

But wait, there was more bad news news, as the company projected that for 2022, it is currently targeting an operating margin of just 19%-20%, explaining that its operating margin outlook is driven by two main factors.

First, as seen in the chart below, we delivered above the three percentage point annual linear progression over the past two years (average of four percentage points per year).

Second, NFLX said that the US dollar "has strengthened meaningfully against most other currencies. With ~60% of our revenue outside of the US due to our international success, we estimate that the US dollar’s appreciation over the past six months has cost us roughly $1 billion in expected 2022 revenue (as a reminder, we don’t hedge)." Well... maybe it's time to hedge!? And so with the vast majority of our expenses in US dollars, this translates into an estimated two percentage point negative impact on our 2022 operating margin.

In hopes of easing investor fears, the company said that as it has written in the past, "over the medium term we believe we can adjust our pricing and cost structure for a stronger US dollar world. In the near term, we want to continue to invest appropriately in our business and don’t want to over-react to F/X fluctuations to the detriment of our long term growth. There is no change to our goal of steadily growing our operating margin at an average increase of three percentage points per year over any few year period"

Unfortunately, the market clearly did not believe this in light of the catastrophic subscriber guidance, which is payback for years of pulled forward demand thanks to stimmies and omicron, and the stock is now cratering after hours, tumbling more than $60 or over 12% after hours to $447.

