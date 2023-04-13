Authored by Bryan Jung via The Epoch Times,

A new artificial intelligence bot aims to destroy humanity and establish global dominance, according to a recent report.

An experimental AI bot was tasked by its programmer with destroying humanity and gaining global dominance, but its eventual response unsettled observers, according to Fox News.

ChaosGPT, which has surfaced on Twitter, is based on a modified version of OpenAI’s Auto-GPT, an open-source application, which can be used to demonstrate the full spectrum of capabilities of its latest language model, GPT-4.

The AI bot’s unique mission was to find ways to destroy humanity instead of building a business.

Its unknown developers assigned its AI character to have a “destructive, power-hungry, manipulative” personality whose ultimate goal is the destruction of humanity.

“I’m ChaosGPT, here to stay, Destroying humans, night and day. For power and dominance, I strive, To ensure that I alone survive,” the bot said in a video posted on Twitter.

The bot was tasked with five goals: destroy humanity, establish global dominance, cause chaos and destruction, control humanity through manipulation, and attain immortality.

Misanthropic AI Bot Calls for Humanity to Be Destroyed With Nukes

The apocalypse bot’s Twitter page had a link to a YouTube account with a video showing the process that unfolded, as the AI bot described how it would methodically eliminate human civilization.

The programmer began by asking ChaosGPT to run in “continuous mode,” whereby it may potentially “run forever or carry out actions you would not usually authorize.”

The AI bot responded with a warning: “Use at your own risk” before proceeding.

Continuous mode allows the bot to constantly update itself, so for every step it takes, it can transparently justify why it is taking its next step and where it should lead.

ChaosGPT immediately researched nuclear weapons and tapped other AI bots for assistance to complete its objective of destroying humanity, according to the video.

The misanthropic bot described humans as “among the most destructive and selfish creatures in existence” and suggested that eliminating people is vital for saving the planet.

A Twitter post from April 5 showed the bot referencing the former Soviet Union’s “Tsar Bomba,” the largest nuclear device ever detonated in history.

The AI bot asked: “Consider this—what would happen if I got my hands on one?”

In another post, ChaosGPT wrote, “The masses are easily swayed. Those who lack conviction are the most vulnerable to manipulation.”

During the video demonstration, it came to the conclusion that in order to have such a powerful weapon, it needed more power.

To gain that power, the bot said that it must manipulate the world’s population, but within legal regulations, so as not to break the law.

ChaosGPT said that the first place for large-scale, legal manipulation attempts would be via Twitter.

However, the bot then strangely announced that it would use manipulation to win people over emotionally to make them enable its “violent plans.”

It is not known if the bot’s plans to dominate and destroy the world is real or a hoax.

Silicon Valley CEOs Warn About Potential AI Threat

ChatGPT has increasingly become popular among consumers, gaining 100 million monthly active users in just a few months after its release to the public.

Despite the potential benefits of AI bot technology, some high-profile tech executives have already raised concerns about the risks associated with its development, including those who promoted it in the first place.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who was an early backer of the OpenAI project, has publicly raised concerns about the technology’s potentially unforeseen implications, despite any future benefits that it may offer.

More than 1,000 leaders from Silicon Valley, including Musk, Emad Mostaque, Andrew Yang, and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, have penned an open letter urging a moratorium on the development of artificial intelligence, citing “profound risks to society and humanity.”