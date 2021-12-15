New Lawsuits Against Tesla Allege "Nightmarish" Conditions, "Rampant" Sexual Harassment 

The sexual harassment lawsuits at Tesla look as though they're continuing to pile up.

That's because this week, six additional suits have been filed against Tesla, alleging its Fremont factory "resembles a construction site" or "a frat house", according to Bloomberg.

The complaints filed Tuesday in Alameda County Superior Court state: “Although Tesla publicly claims that it fosters a safe and respectful environment for its workers,’ the truth is that for years Tesla has subjected women working in its Fremont factory facilities to nightmarish conditions of rampant sexual harassment.”

The complaints detail male colleagues and supervisors engaging in harassment and describes Tesla's "lack of response" when claims were reported.

Of the six suits filed, five women worked in the company's Fremont factory, where roughly 10,000 Tesla employees work.

Attorney David Lowe of San Francisco stated: “Tesla has failed to take sexual harassment seriously, from the top of the company down.”

Lawsuits at Tesla have been piling up.

Additional allegations of "nightmarish conditions" made their way into the ether in November when 38 year old Worker Jessica Barraza claimed she faced "nightmarish" conditions working the night shift at Tesla. Her suit alleges that co-workers and supervisors made lewd comments and gestures to her and other women "multiple times a week".

She says when she complained to supervisors and human resources, they did nothing about it.

As a result of her trauma, she says she suffers from panic attacks and “is afraid to return to work knowing that her body could be violated at any time with no repercussions."

“She is on medication and in therapy, and she is not the same person she used to be," the suit says.

These allegations came weeks after losing a workplace racism lawsuit that resulted in a $137 million award against Tesla.

Additionally, back in October, five police officers filed suit against the company alleging they were "badly injured" from the company's Autopilot feature.