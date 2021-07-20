Watch Live: "New Shepard Go For Launch" - Billionaire Jeff Bezos Prepares To Blast Into Orbit

Update (0838 ET): About 25 minutes to launch, Jeff Bezos and his crew have stepped into the Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft. They're now being strapped in and are preparing for launch.

* * *

Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos and three crewmates are set to travel aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft on Tuesday to the edge of space.

Bezos will be joined by Mark Bezos (Jeff's brother), Wally Funk (82yo aviator), and newcomer Oliver Daemen (18yo high school student).

The launch will be broadcast live on BlueOrigin.com beginning at 0730 ET. Liftoff is currently targeted for 0900 ET. Here's a timeline of today's events:

"New Shepard is go for launch. On July 20, Blue Origin will fly its 16th New Shepard flight to space, and its first with astronauts on board. The launch will be broadcast live on BlueOrigin.com beginning at 6:30 am CDT / 11:30 UTC. Liftoff is currently targeted for 8:00 am CDT / 13:00 UTC," Blue Origin's website states.

The flight from the Launch Site One in West Texas will last for 11 minutes, taking the crew to the edge of space, flying much higher than Sir Richard Branson's competing space tourism company Virgin Galactic's suborbital flight nine days ago.

Branson got to space first, but Bezos' rocket will travel much higher, up to the 62-mile mark versus Virgin Galactic's 53-mile.

Ahead of launch day, Bezos told Fox Business Network on Monday that he's "excited, but not anxious. We'll see how I feel when I'm strapped into my seat ... We're ready. The vehicle's ready. This team is amazing. I feel very good about it. And I think my fellow crewmates feel good about it, too."

Bezos also told CNN that his critics are right to complain about billionaires taking "joy rides" into space...

New Shepard is a 60-foot-tall autonomous rocket-and-capsule that will travel at Mach 2.87 (or about 2,200 mph).

Watch the launch event live here (due to launch around 0900ET):