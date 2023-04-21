New Video Shows Ford F-150 Lightning Engulfed In Flames That Prompted Recall

New video footage of a fire involving a Ford F-150 Lightning, which occurred in one of the company's holding lots in Detroit in February and led to an immediate recall and production halt for almost a month, has been obtained by CNBC via a Michigan's Freedom of Information Act from the Dearborn Police Department.

More than two hours of video, including 17 police bodycams and vehicle dashcams, between the hours of 3:36 p.m. and 4:22 p.m. ET on Feb. 4 show first responders arriving at a fire at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn.

Heavy black smoke billowed out of an end-of-row Ford F-150 Lightning awaiting shipment in the holding lot. Other vehicles around the truck were engulfed in flames.

Police officers responding to the electric vehicle fire were cautious about the lithium battery fire and could be heard on video saying this type of vehicle could "blow up."

"We're not putting this f---er out. Look at it," said one officer.

Multiple first responders were concerned about the amount of water needed to extinguish the battery fire.

"They have to put like a whole f---ing lake on it to put them out," the same officer continued.

The fire occurred while the F-150 Lightning was charging in the holding lot and was caused by an "internal short circuit due to a manufacturing issue when cells in the battery were at a high state of charge," according to CNBC, citing documents associated with the recall. Immediately after the fire, Ford issued a recall on a number of F-150 Lightnings and issued a production halt for nearly a month.

Watch: Ford F-150 Lightning Fire

There is an increasing number of lithium battery fires as the Biden administration seeks to decarbonize the economy via EVs.

A separate report found a startling rise in e-bike lithium fires across the country in the last several years.

What's concerning is that America's fire departments aren't trained to fight battery fires nor have the proper tools.

Climate alarmists pushing for the electrification of everything to combat global warming must be transparent about the risks associated with lithium batteries.