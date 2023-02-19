New York Drivers Wasted Ten Days In Traffic Last Year

New Yorkers should not be surprised by new TomTom traffic data that shows the Big Apple's traffic is the worst in the US.

On average, New Yorkers spent a whopping 236 hours (9.83 days) in rush hour in 2022, according to TomTom's geolocation data that tracks congestion and traffic trends.

TomTom's report analyzed 80 US cities and measured how long drivers traveled 6 miles. The number two spot is Washington, then San Fransico, Boston, Chicago, Baltimore, Seattle, and Philadelphia.

A one-way commute (around 6 miles) to work in New York is also the most expensive in the US.

Time spent in rush hour will add up over the years. Perhaps all this wasted time can be saved by a hybrid work week or remote work. At least now, there's a clear understanding of what major metro areas to avoid during rush hour.