New York Most Expensive State To Retire In, New Study Finds

Surprisingly, out of the 10 most expensive states to retire in the United States, California is conspicuously absent from the list.

That is according to a new WalletHub piece that dove into the most affordable places for U.S. citizens to settle down in once their work lives are over - which, nowadays, is somewhere between age 90 and 120.

The study "used data from various agencies such as the U.S. Census Bureau and the Council for Community and Economic Research" and its rankings "looked at adjusted cost of living, general tax-friendliness and annual cost of in-home services, as well as other factors," CNBC wrote.

Topping the list, likely without much surprise, was New York, which ranked dead last in affordability, despite coming in 10th in quality of life and 16th in healthcare. It has the 3rd highest tax rate, the article noted.

$1 million in savings would only cover living costs for about 14 years in New York, the article wrote. Retirement is generally thought to last about 25 years.

Not in the top 10 most expensive was California, which came in 32nd in affordability.

Alan Castel, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and author of “Better with Age: The Psychology of Successful Aging,” is quoted in the report as saying: “Sometimes our spending habits need to be re-evaluated, and many senior discounts can be utilized to lower bills. It may also be useful to consider downsizing or minimizing certain costs that are no longer needed.”

Or, you can work until you're 95.

The full list of the 10 most expensive states to retire in is: