New York Slated To Become First State To Ban Natural Gas Stoves

Having solved all other problems in New York, including a decrepit, expensive and dangerous subway in the city, astronomical taxes and surging crime, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is now set to make her state the first to ban natural gas stoves.

And, according to the New York Post, residents are "furious".

The state's latest budget deal mandates that "all new buildings under seven stories be fully electric by 2026 with larger structures following three years later", the Post reported over the weekend. After all, what would new rules be if they weren't appended to a massive $229 billion spending deal? Spending: it's the American way.

Meanwhile, the legislation isn't going over quite as well with residents. One resident of Sutton Place told the Post: “Kathy should mind her own business and get out of our kitchens. Now she’s in our kitchens first, our bedrooms will be next. Why would somebody come into your private home and tell you what to do? We’re not communist yet – we’re getting there – but it’s just an insult.”

Meanwhile, a poll conducted at Siena back in Februrary found that only 39% of registered voters supported banning all new fossil fuel equipment for new homes by 2025 and all construction by 2029.

Hochul using her gas over . Photo: NY Post

Joseph Hogan, vice president of building services at the Associated Contractors of New York State, told the Post: “People are apt to make choices of whether they are located in New York State or somewhere else and this will provide a further strain on the market until there’s certainty about the availability in the grid as we move forward so that’s a real concern.”

And of course - not unlike what we experienced during Covid - it's a case of "do as I say, not as I do". It had previously been reported that Hochul uses gas stoves in her executive mansion in Albany and her home in Buffalo.

Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay said at the time: “The governor’s push to ban gas stoves appears to be as hypocritical as it is ridiculous. One has to wonder how many times she’s fired up her own gas stove since declaring them environmentally unsafe in her State of the State Address."

Defending the ban, Hochul said last week: “Everyone knows we’ve seen the effects of climate change, the storms, the hurricanes coming to New York, record snow amounts. Our Budget prioritizes nation-leading climate action that meets this moment with ambition and the commitment it demands.”

One Upper East Side resident retorted: “I’m very much against the change. I don’t see the benefit. Electric stoves don’t cook as well.” Her 70 year old neighbor, Claire Gozzo, agreed, telling the Post: “I have electric in Florida and I hate it, you can’t control it. I want a new stove. I don’t like it. I like gas because you can control it and everything cooks good."

Obviously, based on the above photo of the Governor making gameday eats, that's a lesson Hochul knows firsthand.