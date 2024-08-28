New York State Anesthesiologist Pleads Guilty To Chloroforming, Assaulting Kid's Nanny While She Slept

A New York State anesthesiologist has pleaded guilty to drugging and sexually abusing his family's nanny while she was sleeping in his home.

60 year old Paul Giacopelli was indicted in March, and pleaded guilty last Wednesday, according to the NY Post. His lawyer commented that he has “assumed responsibility for his crimes, and now is focused on tending to his family.”

The Post report says that the victim would sometimes stay overnight at his house when watching his children so he could work at the hospital. She said there were four times in 2023 where she fell asleep, "woke up to a rag being held over her face, smelled chemicals and blacked out", the Post writes.

After setting up a hidden camera, she caught Giacopelli assaulting her. She then brought the video to local police and he was questioned.

Giacopelli confessed to filling a rag with Sevoflurane, an anesthetic agent, according to the Post report. He also said he had a "chloroform fetish" and confessed to sexually assaulting the victim.

He said she was an easy target because she was a “heavy sleeper".

Giacopelli also admitted to taking drugs, including fentanyl, from the hospital to his home, testimony revealed.

The state Board for Professional Medical Conduct has since barred him from practicing medicine. Giacopelli is set to be sentenced on November 20 and is expected to receive four years in state prison.