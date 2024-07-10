Newsom's California: Flash Mob Robs, Ransacks Bay Area Mini-Mart, Causing $100,000 In Damage

A flash mob ransacked a mini-mart near the San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport in Oakland, California this week, robbing and destroying the store.

In yet another dystopian scene of what California has become, the group was captured on surveillance video "tearing apart the store", according to Fox News, who obtained footage of the looting.

The group rummaged through the refrigerated section and shelves, smashing items and stuffing shopping baskets with stolen goods.

The owner of the store told Fox News that they group caused about $100,000 in damage and that, in the process, they threatened two employees.

He said it took "nine hours" for police to respond to the incident, telling Fox News: "This is the hardest thing you could ever go through … especially if you've been put in sweat and tears day in and day out."

Oakland Police offered up a different story, telling Fox officers responded within 90 minutes of the incident, which took place at 4AM.

The owner estimated that approximately 70 individuals connected to a nearby illegal sideshow gathering forced their way into the store, which was operating with window-only service at the time.

He concluded: "They got away with it. They were here for 40 minutes. You could tear a whole city down in 40 minutes. Every time I think about it, the more it hurts."