Nine US Senators Launch Inquiry Into Kamala Harris' Failure As 'Broadband Czar'

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr criticized the Biden-Harris administration, pointing out that their $42.45 billion program to bring high-speed internet to rural America has yet to connect a single person. He said it had been 1,038 days, and "not a single person has been connected" since the program debuted.

Carr on X pushed out a post in the early afternoon of Wednesday featuring a new letter from nine US senators, including Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), stressing concern about VP Harris' time as 'broadband czar' entirely mismanaged the $42.45 billion program to connect rural America. Considering that not a single home in rural America has been connected, the senators warned that the failures are piling up for VP Harris, citing her failure as 'border czar.'

Dear Vice President Harris: We are writing to express serious concerns regarding your role as the Biden-Harris administration's "broadband czar" and the mismanagement of federal broadband initiatives under your leadership. It appears that your performance as "broadband czar" has mirrored your performance as "border czar," marked by poor management and a lack of effectiveness despite significant federal broadband investments and your promises to deliver broadband to rural areas. As you are aware, Congress, through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, provided the National Telecommunications and Information Administration with $42.45 billion for the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. These funds are intended to provide broadband access to unserved communities, particularly those in rural areas. In 2021, you were specifically tasked by President Biden to lead the administration's efforts to expand broadband services to unserved Americans. And at the time, you stated, "we can bring broadband to rural America today." Despite your assurances over three years ago, rural and unserved communities continue to wait for the connectivity they were promised. Under your leadership, not a single person has been connected to the internet using the $42.45 billion allocated for the BEAD program. Indeed, Politico recently reported on "the messy, delayed rollout of" this program. Instead of focusing on delivering broadband services to unserved areas, your administration has used the BEAD program to add partisan, extralegal requirements that were never envisioned by Congress and have obstructed broadband deployment. By imposing burdensome climate change mandates on infrastructure projects, prioritizing government-owned networks over private investment, mandating the use of unionized labor in states, and seeking to regulate broadband rates, your administration has caused unnecessary delays leaving millions of Americans unconnected. The administration's lack of focus on truly connecting the unconnected has failed the American people and represents a gross misuse of limited taxpayer dollars. The American public deserves better.

'All-In' podcast host Jason Calacanis recently said, "Our government is corrupt and stealing our money. United airlines just put Starlink on 1,000+ planes, but the FCC claims we need to spend 5-10k per rural home for wired connections?!? These homes are putting starlink in on their nickel while they wait for a cable modem in 10 years — wtf??? Pure corruption or insane stupidity — you decide!"

Carr recently chimed in and said Elon Musk's Starlink offered the FCC a secured commitment of $1,300 per household for 640,000 rural locations. He said in 2023, the federal government rejected Starlink and decided to spend $100,000 per location.

Musk said Wednesday that the FCC rejected Starlink because of "lawfare."

Here's what X users are saying about an inefficient and what appears to be a 'corruption' within the Biden-Harris admin:

