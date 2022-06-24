Nio Vehicle Plunges From Third Story "Showroom" At Company Headquarters, Killing Two

Two people were killed when a Nio electric vehicle plunged out of the third floor of the company's headquarters in Shanghai this week.

A member of the company's staff and one staff member from a partner company were killed in the accident, which took place Wednesday at about 17:20 local time, according to a report by the BBC.

Both employees were in the car at the time it plunged out of the window. The third story of the building has been described as a showroom, the BBC report says. Nio has claimed it has "immediately" started an investigation with government officials into the incident.

The company said this week: "Our company has collaborated with public security department to launch the investigation and analysis of the cause of the accident. Based on the analysis of the situation at the scene, we can initially confirm that this was an accident (not caused by the vehicle)."

It continued: "We feel very sad about this accident and would like to express our deepest condolences to our colleague and partner employee who lost their lives. A team has been set up to help the families."

Nio's claim that the accident was "not caused by the vehicle" stirred emotions on social media during the week, with one Weibo user saying the incident shows "shows the cold blood of capitalism".

Another commented: "It should be public security bureau to confirm if it's an accident or not."

Video of authorities working on the wreck was posted on Twitter this week: