"No Trust In Tesla Brand" - New Model 3 Delivered To Customer Without Brake Pad

Tesla owner, April Gillmore, took delivery of a new Model 3 Performance on Dec. 19, only to notice a deafening scraping sound coming from the rear.

Gillmore put a few dozen miles on the Model 3 last month before contacting Tesla about "a grinding noise" coming from the driver-side rear wheel while driving. The Tesla Dealership on Florida Avenue in Tampa had no service appointments for inspection. They even told her the "noise was normal."

Response from Tesla was that the “noise was normal.” Obviously, nothing is normal about the noise. At this point, I thought there must be a rock or pebble stuck between rotor and dust shield. So, I drove the car to an independent shop to have the wheel inspected. pic.twitter.com/FaT4KKAsKi — April G (@aprildawn78) January 13, 2022

She was fed up with Tesla's terrible service and took the Model 3 to an independent shop for inspection. Mechanics discovered "there wasn't an inside brake pad installed at the factory," she said, adding the "backside of the rotor and that side of the caliper are destroyed." At the time, the car only had 112 miles on it.

Watched as wheel was removed and learned there was NO INSIDE BRAKE PAD installed on the wheel. 😳 Called Tesla roadside and had car towed directly to Tesla Service Center. pic.twitter.com/haKGGOSYxr — April G (@aprildawn78) January 13, 2022

Around Dec. 27, she had the car towed to Tesla via Roadside Assistance to the Tesla facility. They said all brake components for that wheel would be replaced by Dec. 31. However, what was supposed to be a quick fix has become a nightmare. The car is still in the shop as of Jan. 14.

Gillmore told The Drive she had "never purchased a new or used vehicle that was under warranty and had this type of experience with a service department."

"I absolutely do not trust the Tesla brand in any way. Not only did they deliver a car to me that was unsafe to drive, but they also blew me off about the noise the car was making, and now they're dragging their feet on making things right. If they can build and ship new Model 3Ps then why can't they repair the ones that they've already sold to people? I had no clue that Tesla treated their customers this way prior to this experience," she said.

If you’re considering buying a Tesla, make sure you’re prepared for the worst customer service experience EVER. Once you drive off the lot, they do not care… even if the issue you’re having is 100% their fault. #teslamodel3 #model3 #horribleservice — April G (@aprildawn78) January 13, 2022

This is the latest quality control issue plaguing the Tesla brand. Last month, the company recalled nearly half a million cars for rearview camera problems that could increase cars' crash risk.

Over the years, some Tesla owners have reported bumpers ripping off in adverse weather conditions, roofs flying off, and trim and paneling not lining up, among many other defects. Some owners have recently had "buyers remorse" as their heaters stopped working in freezing temperatures.

What's mindboggling is that a trillion-dollar carmaker continues to have quality control issues. Who the hell is in charge of signing off on these defective vehicles?