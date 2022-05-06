Nomura: "I’m Talking Full-Blown, Game Of Thrones "Red Wedding" Style Liquidation Death"

Nomura's Charlie McElligott was spot on in his explanation for why the market broke yesterday, yet even he is concerned about what is going on today, and writes that in addition to the potential shock of the aforementioned six Fed speakers today ("culminating in tonight’s Hawk-led Bullard / Waller double-banger, where there’s some Delta they could again try to talk-up 75bps hikes"), the week's crash - which sees the S&P on track for the longest weekly losing streak since 2011 - is also "an Earnings and Valuation story, which is bearing-out again in more “rich” names and (former) favorites of the Growth crowd, and culminating in "absolute scenes" in Growth portfolios, as "obvious liquidations ripple-through the market, with outrageous -2.5- to -3.5-sigma 1-day selloffs yday in bunches of these names, full capitulation."

Here are the summary highlights from McElligott's latest note (the full note is available to ZH professional subscribers in the usual place):

The fixed-income disaster was a major input in Equities calamity yesterday, and most didn’t see the Unit Labor Cost print which screamed “wage / price spiral” at the Fed, where after the number was released, the Bond murder (particularly the long-end, one of the largest 1d selloffs in 30Y ever). The market is telling central banks around the world that they are behind the curve—period. Inflation is shifting into services now, with the aforementioned wage / price spiral risking even more persistent and embedded inflation into a consumer that is starting to show signs of drag. This is an increasingly huge deal from a fund flows perspective, where we are now seeing real damage from Redemptions: Global IG Credit -$7.7B, 1%ile weekly outflow, -$23.3B for the past 4w, also 1%ile and outflows 17 consecutive weeks; -$86B of total fund redemptions YTD

Global Bonds -$9.1B, 2%ile weekly outflow, -$37.6B for the past 4w, 9%ile and outflows 9 consecutive weeks; -$118B of total fund redemptions YTD And remember now, we are out of the Fed black-out, with a massive slate of Fed speakers today, culminating in tonight’s Hawk-led Bullard / Waller double-banger, where there’s some Delta they could again try to talk-up 75bps hikes. And this Fixed-Income meltdown mattered enormously for Equities again yesterday, and longer-term, where over the past decade have been indices made of securities which are “Leveraged Long Duration” as their nose-bleed Valuations were justified by absurdly bastardized interest rates from CB easy money / QE policies which actually contributed to “Goldilocks” economies, along with the long-term “Structural Disinflationary” drivers of the “3 D’s”—Debt, Demographics and (Tech) Disruption. But as our “Inflation Overheat” went full-flown Spinal Tap “to eleven” for a lot of wildly idiosyncratic reasons since COVID (some unfortunate, some man-made stupidity and excess), this “macro regime” shift has crushed legacy portfolio positioning being “Long High-Valuation Secular Growth” Equities vs de facto “Short Cyclical Value / Inflation.” But yes, it’s also an Earnings and Valution story—and that is bearing-out again both yday and overnight in more “rich” names and (former) favorites of the Growth crowd. Hence the *absolute scenes* occuring in TMT Growth portfolios, as obvious liquidations ripple-through the market, with outrageous -2.5- to -3.5 Z-score 1d selloffs yday in bunches of these names, full capitulation. FWIW, Equities Index Options indicate that we will remain “lungy” near peak “Max Short Gamma / Extreme Negative Delta”…although notably, Skew is fading into the drawdown, and there is no grab for Tails (VVIX < 120), so this is just looking to keep “leaking” with UX1 implying more of the same “2% daily change” in SPX. Yikes, how times have changed… And finally, with Technicals “mattering” when markets break into new ranges, a not-great bit of feedback from our Tech Analyst Walter Burke: “ESM - the 4304 resistance held well (understatement) and was followed by a sharp turn lower. The fact that the 4056 to 4304 recovery was 3-waves strongly suggests new lows below 4056 will be seen. Weekly support is 4040/3940 area.”

